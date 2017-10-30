WMAZ
Monroe County crews battle fire at sawmill

WMAZ 6:37 PM. EDT October 30, 2017

Monroe County fire crews put out a fire at a sawmill on Old Macon Road Monday afternoon.

Lt. Shane Cook of the Monroe County Fire Department says it happened at Southern Forest Industries.

He said a piece machinery caught on fire and spread up a conveyor belt leading into the main sawmill building. 

Firefighters kept the fire from spreading into the building, but some pieces of equipment were damaged.

There were no injuries.

Around 6:15, Cook said they were soaking down smoldering piles of wood chips to be sure they don’t ignite.

Those piles are 50 to 80 feet high.

 

 

