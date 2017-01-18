Monroe County Hospital's future at stake

Many people in Forsyth rely on Monroe County Hospital for their health care needs, but the hospital is in jeopardy.

Residents will be asked to vote on whether or not they want to increase their taxes one mill.

An easier way to think of it is "to save the hospital or to close it is really kind of the way to look at it," says Greg Tapley, County Commission Chairman for Monroe County.

Monroe County will be putting the hospital's future into the resident's hands.

"We want to take the temperature of the public and do they want us to support it," says Tapley.

The hospital currently runs a deficit of about $175,000 a month.

In May, Navicent Health came to help manage the hospital. They asked for $10,000,000 to keep the hospital a float financially.

Now they are asking for more. This money will go into their services and making the hospital more efficient.

Darren Pierce, Interim Chief administrative officer for Monroe County Hospital, works for Navicent and says this hospital has become a part of the community.

"Some people have been born here, so that's automatically a connection. It's part of the fabric of your life in Monroe County, so it's like losing a family member if you lost the hospital," Pierce says.

He says their main focus is to provide quality care to their patients.

Some residents love how quickly they are able to get to the hospital. Eddie Rowland being one of them. When his son broke his arm, they rushed him right over.

"We were seen very quickly and stabilized, and it just gave us a good night's sleep as a family," he says.

Kizzie Thrash has lived in Forsyth her whole life, and says she doesn't understand why people in the area would go to any other hospital.

"They are just looking for bigger things, and I think you can get just as quality care there as you could anywhere," she says.

Is increasing taxes worth it? Residents will have to vote to decide on March 21st.

