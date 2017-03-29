Monroe County Sheriff's Office busts massive meth ring

Jayna Forbus (Photo: Greggory W. Phillips)

Monroe County investigators arrested nearly 30 people in the takedown of a massive methamphetamine ring.

A release says investigators worked 24-hour days conducting traffic stops, executing search warrants and electronically monitoring Jayna Marie Forbus, or "Monroe County's Queen Pin," in 'Operation No Doze.' The operation also included a 21-day search of Forbus' 17,000 calls and texts.

Forbus and the more than 20 people accused of being part of the ring were trafficking meth, MDMA, pain pills, and stolen firearms.





The following people are charged:

Jayna Forbus, 38: trafficking meth, possession of meth, possession of marijuana, possession of ecstasy, possession of a stolen firearm, 14 counts of conspiracy to traffic meth, 61 counts of conspiracy to distribute meth, 2 counts of possession of schedule II narcotics, 5 counts of conspiracy to distribute marijuana, 3 counts of conspiracy to possess marijuana, 91 counts of using a communication device to sell drugs

Richard Lee Church (38) – trafficking methamphetamine, Conspiracy to Traffic Methamphetamine (2 counts), Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine (1 count), Conspiracy to Possess Schedule II Narcotics (2 counts), Conspiracy to Possess Marijuana (3 counts), Use of a communication device to facilitate a drug transaction (5 counts)

Percy Shawn Brister (37) -- Trafficking Methamphetamine (1), Conspiracy to Traffic Methamphetamine (3 counts), Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine (3 count), Use of a communication device to facilitate a drug transaction (4 counts)

Michael David Reed (32) -- Trafficking Methamphetamine, Obstruction of Law Enforcement (misdemeanor), Conspiracy to Traffic Methamphetamine (1 count), Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine (1 count), Conspiracy to Possess Methamphetamine (2 counts), Use of a communication device to facilitate a drug transaction (3 counts)

Mark Kevin Mazer (42) -- Trafficking Methamphetamine, Conspiracy to Traffic Methamphetamine (3 counts), Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine (6 counts), Conspiracy to Distribute Marijuana (1 counts), Conspiracy to Possess Methamphetamine (2 counts), Use of a communication device to facilitate a drug transaction (12 counts)

Joseph Patrick Davis (26) -- Conspiracy to Traffic Methamphetamine (3 counts), Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine (4 counts), Conspiracy to Possess Methamphetamine (1 counts) Use of a communication device to facilitate a drug transaction (5 counts)

Paul Gilbert Lawrence (54) -- Conspiracy to Possess Methamphetamine (5 counts), Use of a communication device to facilitate a drug transaction (5 counts)

Brian Dunn Walsh (45) -- Conspiracy to Traffic Methamphetamine (1 count), Conspiracy to Possess Methamphetamine (3 counts), Use of a communication device to facilitate a drug transaction (4 counts)

Douglas Thomas Minyard (52) -- Conspiracy to Possess Methamphetamine (3 counts), Use of a communication device to facilitate a drug transaction (4 counts)

Jonathan Paul Pieri (24) -- Conspiracy to Distribute Marijuana (4 counts), Use of a communication device to facilitate a drug transaction (3 counts)

Matthew Johnny Conkle (28) -- Conspiracy to Possess Methamphetamine (4 counts), Use of a communication device to facilitate a drug transaction (4 counts)

Matthew Eden Bradford (31) -- Trafficking Methamphetamine (1 count), Possession of Methamphetamine (2 counts), Conspiracy to Possess Methamphetamine (1count), Use of a communication device to facilitate a drug transaction (1 counts)

Jay Caldwell Forbus (35) -- Possession of Methamphetamine (1 count), Conspiracy to Possess Methamphetamine (3 counts), Use of a communication device to facilitate a drug transaction (3 counts)

Joshua Paul Liggett (29) -- Conspiracy to Possess Methamphetamine (3 counts), Use of a communication device to facilitate a drug transaction (3 counts)

Jennifer Dawn Owens -- Conspiracy to Possess Methamphetamine (2 counts), Use of a communication device to facilitate a drug transaction (2 counts)

Ramona Wall (55) -- Possession of a Schedule IV Narcotic (1 count), Conspiracy to Possess Methamphetamine (1 count), Use of a communication device to facilitate a drug transaction (1 count)

David Michael Mauldin (67) -- Conspiracy to Possess Methamphetamine (1 count), Use of a communication device to facilitate a drug transaction (1 count)

Darci Jo Smith (37) -- Conspiracy to Possess Methamphetamine (1 counts), Use of a communication device to facilitate a drug transaction (1 count)

Richard Kelly (67) -- Conspiracy to Possess Methamphetamine (1 counts), Use of a communication device to facilitate a drug transaction (1 count)

Erma Lashane Mckinnon (44) -- Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine (1 count), Conspiracy to Possess Methamphetamine (1 count), Use of a communication device to facilitate a drug transaction (1 count)

Justin Ray Mclendon (30) -- Trafficking Methamphetamine (1 count)

Mallory Heath (43) -- Trafficking Methamphetamine (1 count)

William Timothy Brooks (49) -- Warrant Service – Child Support Obligations

Tondi Norsworthy (30) -- Warrant Service – Theft by Shoplifting

Christopher Guy Spear (40) - Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine (1 count), Conspiracy to Possess Methamphetamine (3 counts), Use of a communication device to facilitate a drug transaction (4 counts)

Justin Gregory Hammond (40) - Conspiracy to Possess Methamphetamine (2 counts), Use of a communication device to facilitate a drug transaction (1 count)

Timothy Dale Smith (33) - Conspiracy to Possess Methamphetamine (8 counts), Use of a communication device to facilitate a drug transaction (8 counts)

© 2017 WMAZ-TV