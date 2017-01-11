Monroe County Sheriff's Office says goodbye to beloved former K9 officer

Zeus, a 13-year-old former Monroe County K9 passed away on Tuesday.

His handler, Sgt. Chad Beck, said that this dog was a part of the Monroe County Sheriff's Office for about a month and a half in 2009 before they noticed him limping.

During his time in service, Zeus found drugs and money along the interstate.

Deputy Jarred Duncan also works at the Sheriff's Office and says that the K9's are like family.

"Zeus had a great bond with everybody, especially once he gets into retirement because every time we had get togethers or saw Sergeant Beck off work, Zeus was with him," said Duncan.

The sheriff's office replaced Zeus with K9 Nelly in 2010.

(© 2017 WMAZ)