Jamarion Johnson was in for a treat this week at the Monroe County Sheriff's office.

Gabrielle Dawkins reports that this 11-year- old can officially say that he's now part of the squad.

Twice a week, Deputy Ken Blandenburg takes Jamarion Johnson to Monroe County Middle School





He goes through the lunch line, and then sits down to eat with his friends.

In 2014, Jamarion was diagnosed with Glioblastoma, a malignant tumor affecting his brain.

Two months ago, he stopped attending public school, but School Resource Officer Blandenburg says he stops by his house to stay in touch.

"I just seen a lot of drive in him, so once he stopped coming to school, I started going to see him. So one day, we were riding in the car, and I said, 'Jamarion, what do you want to do when you grow up?' and he said, 'I want to be a deputy,'" said Blandenburg.

So the Monroe County Sheriff's Office made it happen.

With Jamarion's right hand raised, Sheriff John Bittick read him his duties and swore him in as an Honorary Deputy.





They gave him a badge and a sheriff's explorer shirt, which his mother, Tatrabianne Davis, says he wants to wear every day.

"He was very happy. I said, 'You can't wear it every day,' said Davis. "'You're probably just going to wear it one day and take it off,' and he said, 'No! You might have to wash it, because I'll probably wear it every day.'"





She says that although the tumor is growing, she is thankful for every day with him.

"We just enjoy life, every day," said Davis. "Every day, we just try to be happy and spend time with each other."

Jamarion says he wants to be an officer, so that he can protect the good guys from the bad ones.





On Tuesday, he will celebrate his 12th birthday with his twin brother.

(© 2017 WMAZ)