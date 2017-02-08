Monroe County sprucing up Juliette Park

Driving through Monroe County, you may recognize the little town of Juliette from the movie Fried Green Tomatoes.

The movie attracts about 100,000 visitors to the town each year.

In order to make the town a more enjoyable place to visit, the county is sprucing up Juliette Park.

"We like things simple and kinda laidback, so that's what we are hoping for for the park," says Tommy Moon, the owner of Forsyth's Honey Comb shop.

Moon says he and his wife take walks around the park every week, but his favorite part, "It's fun to watch the children feed the ducks. They think they are feeding them out in the wild, but they are just about as tame as you can get," he says.

Gilda Stanbery, the executive director of Forsyth's Convention and Visitor's Bureau, says the park will get a $10,000 to improve the park. That's $5,000 from Georgia's Department of Economic Development's tourism division and $5,000 from the county.

Some residents are wondering what kind of improvements can really be made since Juliette Park has a flooding problem, which would explain why their trash bins are lifted.

While Moon says, "9 times out of 10 while we are down there, I don't see too many people picnicking because it's not really a picnicking park."

Stanbery says they hope to improve on both of those concerns.

All of the money will go into the park receiving a little TLC with new signs, picnic tables, and new landscaping. Don't worry about the flooding -- they have plans to grade the land to help with drainage, and put gravel down to improve the pathway.

Moon has one request: to keep the park as simple and as natural as possible.

Moon says it's the perfect place to relax. He encourages everyone to come enjoy the park that he says has become part of Juliette's legacy.

Stanbery says the park improvements should be completed in June.

