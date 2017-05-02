Montgomery Gentry to headline Warner Robins Independence Day concert

(Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Outback Concerts) (Photo: Rick Diamond, 2017 Getty Images)

Country duo Montgomery Gentry will take the stage at this year’s Warner Robins Independence Day concert.

Warner Robins Mayor Randy Toms made the announcement Tuesday.

Eddie Montgomery and Troy Gentry have been performing together for almost 20 years after the release of their debut single ‘Hillbilly Shoes’ in February 1999.

Fast forward to today and the duo has seven studio albums under their belt– three are certified platinum, three are certified gold – and dozens of hit singles on the US Country charts.

The concert will take place Friday, June 30, at the McConnell-Talbert Stadium.

Check out a video of Ben Jones and last year's headliner Joe Nichols in the moments before he took the stage.

