More Central Georgians head to DC for Inauguration

Central Georgians head to DC for Inauguration

Even though dozens of Democrats say they're boycotting the Presidential Inauguration, dozens here in Central Georgia are on their way to the witness all the action.

It's a ceremony that happens every four years, but this year, John Atchley says he excited to see history unfold in front of him. “I've seen it on TV, you know,” said Atchley. “This will be the first time that I see it from up there.”



But Atchley is not the only one. Dozens of Central Georgians are loading up for the ride. “I'm excited to bring back the memories and share them with the people that I know,” said Julie Amerson. “I've never been to an inauguration, and it’s a once in a lifetime opportunity,” said Donna Ayers. “A good friend of mine said everyone should experience that once in their life, and this is my once in my lifetime.”



On top of the Presidential celebrations, these Central Georgians say they have a lot to be proud of this weekend. “I'm kinda glad that this state is going to be represented for a change,” said Atchley.



Former Governor Sonny Perdue and Georgia Congressman Tom Price will serve in President Elect-Donald Trump's cabinet. “It's good to see people from our state to be represented in the capitol so I'm excited to see that,” said Amerson.

It's a 12-hour drive, but one that many say will be worth the ride. “I'm just excited to get on the road and go,” said Ayers.

During the four-day trip, the group will visit the Arlington National Cemetery, several memorials, and even take pictures at the White House.

