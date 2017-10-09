More changes could come to Macon's Forest Hill Road

Forest Hill Road could soon see more construction as Bibb County looks to begin phase two of renovations.

Tuesday, Bibb commissioners could vote on spending more than $600,000 of SPLOST funds to create the preliminary design to widen parts of the road.

“Wherever I go is going to be a challenge because I live directly on Forest Hill,” said Shaquila Washington.



She says construction on the road could throw a curve into her daily commute.

“Turning out of here is very close to the curve and cars coming and going in both directions is kind of dangerous,” says Washington.

But she says that danger makes having to leave a few minutes earlier worth it.

“It'll be an adjustment but it’s for a good reason because I do like how they expanded that road a lot. I remember living on Forest Hill Road when I was younger and my grandmother trying to drive down that road was very difficult for her,” said Washington.

Washington says she saw a lot of benefits from phase one of the county's Forest Hill Road project, so she says she is ready for phase two.



“I’m very excited to hear about it. I didn’t know they were going to expand the entire road,” said Washington.



The Director of Bibb County Engineering, Dave Fortson, says they want to expand the road from Forsyth Road to Wimbish Road.

“We're proposing two 11 foot lanes in either direction and then a center 12 foot turn lane,” said Fortson.



He says adding a center lane could help prevent rear end crashes.

“Primarily we'll improve safety by as we said getting rid of the s curve, putting in sidewalks and putting in the bike lane,” says Fortson.

Washington says it may take some time to get used to, but she says it is worth it.

“Pre plan my routes and try to go earlier,” said Washington.

Fortson says the estimated cost is $15 million, but he says it will take about a year to complete the preliminary plans. After that he says it will be about three years before they can begin construction.

© 2017 WMAZ-TV