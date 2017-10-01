More Clouds and Breezy Conditions Today

The first week of October is looking fairly dry with only a tiny rain chance today and maybe by the weekend. We'll see more clouds than sunshine today with breezy east winds at 10-15 mph. Can't rule out a stray shower this afternoon, but the majority of us will stay dry.

Today...Partly sunny. Remote shower chance. Highs in the low 80s.

Tonight...Mostly clear. Lows in the low 60s.

Tuesday...Partly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the low 80s.



Tuesday Night...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Wednesday...Mostly sunny. Highs in the low-to-mid 80s.

Wednesday Night...Mostly clear. Lows in the low 60s.



Thursday...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.



Thursday Night...Mostly clear. Lows in the low 60s.

Friday... Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid-to-upper 80s.

Friday Night... Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Saturday... Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid-to-upper 80s.

Saturday Night... Clouds linger. Lows in the low-to-mid 60s.

Sunday... Partly cloudy. A few showers possible. Highs in the mid 80s.



Sunday Night...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

© 2017 WMAZ-TV