More random searches, metal detectors coming to Bibb schools

New safety measures are coming to Bibb County schools, including more random searches and more metal detectors.

Superintendent Curtis Jones updated the school board Monday night on their response to some recent gun incidents at Bibb schools -- that includes the Rosa Taylor Elementary, where a student brought a loaded gun to class in January.

Jones says they plan to increase the number of random searches.

He said students will also see more metal detectors and more wand searches.

Jones told the board that they've worked up their new policy after spending the past month meeting with principals, teachers, students and others about safety.

They've also reviewed national statistics on metal detectors.

The district's statement doesn't address the cost of metal detectors or how they'll pay for them.

