More than 100 people work on fixing homes in Warner Robins

About 125 volunteers with paintbrushes and hammers split into teams to help fix houses in Warner Robins.

It was all for Rebuilding Together -- a nonprofit organization that helps veterans, older adults, and low-income families.

On Saturday, they aimed to fix 10 houses to honor National Rebuild month.

One homeowner, Butch Dupree, lives on Suzanne Road.

"I bought it in 1970," said Dupree.

This house holds a lot of memories for him.

He lived in this house with his daughter and his wife of 49 years before she died in 2010.

"That's my life, where I stay. it means a lot to me," said Dupree.

Volunteers are fixing parts of his porch, trimming bushes, and fixing his gutter.

"I'd tell you what it's amazing...how good people come around and take care of you, because like I said, they could have been doing something else," said Dupree.

April is National Rebuilding Month, which means nearly 40,000 volunteers across the nation will serve to rebuild houses in their community.

President Jerome Stephens says that the team has worked tirelessly over nearly 20 years.

"Across the nation, between now and next Saturday, we will fix 10,000 houses," said Stephens.

On average they serve 30 or more projects annually.

"If we learn to give back...communities will be better," said Stephens.

To date, Rebuilding Together Warner Robins has completed 1,055 homes.

Volunteer Edward King says that this is his third house that he's fixed.

"This is something minor that we can do and it is so much of a benefit to the homeowner," said King. "I encourage everybody to come out. If everybody spent one weekend out here in Warner Robins, we can take care a lot of this stuff."

© 2017 WMAZ-TV