More than 200,000 living with vitiligo

Vitiligo is an autoimmune disease that effects the pigment of the skin. According to Mayo Clinic, there are more than 200,000 cases of it each year in the United States.

Alicia Jackson is one of those 200,000. She first noticed her vitiligo in the 6th grade.

“It started as a small spot over my eye. It was really tiny,” says Jackson.

Born in London, England, she sought medical advice from doctors for the unusual mark.

“They had little information about it, but assured me and my father that it was fine, it was nothing that was going to cause concern,” says Jackson.

Her hands and neck show visible signs of the discoloration.

The small spot above her eye is now covering more areas of her body.

“The little tiny dot on my eye led to some spots on my knees and on my feet,” says Jackson.

But she views it as a unique blessing.

“It's a perfect imperfection that God blessed me with,” says Jackson.

However, over the years, Jackson ran into a few people with the same condition, who had a different outlook.

“You will be surprised as to how many people suffer in silence because they don't know much about it or are ashamed to have it,” says Jackson.

David Kent, a dermatologist with 30 years of experience says vitiligo is an autoimmune disease that effects roughly 1 percent of the population -- not just in African Americans, but of all races.

“We see this in adults -- men and women -- and it doesn't pick on one particular group of people,” says Kent.

He says that it's common around the nose, mouth, hands, and it's painless.

“There's specific cells called lymphocytes or T-cells that attack the pigment cells and they just disappear,” says Kent.

“It’s important to know that patients that do have vitiligo may well be at a slight increase health risk for other autoimmune problems. That can involve their thyroid gland and they can get a condition called Thyroiditis where they have a low-functioning thyroid,” says Kent.

There is no cure for vitiligo, but Dr. Kent says there are treatments like ointments, procedures, light therapy, and more. There’s even, makeup to cover it up. Kent says it causes some of his patients a bit of discomfort.

“Vitiligo causes a lot of patients emotional upset and distress. A lot of these patients feel stigmatized because of their appearance, and there is a higher instance of depression,” says Kent.

Throughout the years, she’s noticed that the vitiligo has spread tremendously.

“I myself made the connection that stress probably is a factor in making it spread,” says Jackson. “Once I graduated from college it stopped. When I got married, it started spreading again.”

Jackson says she never tried to cover up the skin that she's in.

“It makes us uniquely who we are, and vitiligo just happens to be something that makes me unique. It makes me different,” says Jackson.

And she teaches that same message to her students at the Georgia Academy for the Blind to appreciate a world full of unique people.

“This is what I have, it's not who I am,” says Jackson.

Jackson is creating a support group for people with vitiligo.

To join the support group, contact her by email: Ambrowderjackson@gmail.com.