More Warm Weather Ahead

Warm weather remains in the forecast for the entire work week. For tomorrow we're just about completely dry with highs in the upper 70s. By mid-week though expect afternoon highs in the low 80s for most areas. Small rain chances also linger in to the middle of the week, but we're generally just talking about spotty showers and not any organized or widespread rainfall.

Tonight...Mostly cloudy. Small rain chance. Lows in the upper 50s.

Monday... Partly cloudy. Tiny rain chance. Highs in the upper 70s.



Monday Night...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s near 60.



Tuesday... Mostly cloudy. Small rain chance. Highs in the upper 70s.



Tuesday Night...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to middle 60s.

Wednesday... Mostly cloudy. Showers possible. Highs near 80.



Wednesday Night...Mostly cloudy. Rain possible. Lows near 60.

Thursday... Mostly cloudy. Small shower chance. Highs near 80.



Thursday Night...Mostly cloudy. Small rain chance. Lows near 60.

Friday... Partly cloudy. Tiny rain chance. Highs near 80.

Friday Night...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Saturday... Mostly cloudy. Showers possible. Highs in the upper 70s.

Saturday Night...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 60.

Sunday... Mostly cloudy. Small rain chance. Highs in the upper 70s.

