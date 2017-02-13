Days of Love: The Musical Morettis

The Moretti's are musicians; both are highly talented and both have to really keep an eye on their schedule to make time for their family and avoid mayhem.

The two are both movers and shakers in the music world…

“He's home and then a few days later I leave to play Carnegie Hall with my students,” said Amy Moretti.

Steve has raised his sticks with the likes of big names such as Josh Groban and the Pointer Sisters. He's also plays an instrumental role with the Macon Pops.

Amy coaxes the violin strings to audiences all over the world, plus she's the director of the McDuffie Center for Strings.

You'd think this partnership is a no-brainer, but it almost never happened because of Steve's rule for dating.

“[I] never dated any musicians because in the past I saw where careers were trying to get off the ground and someone's career took off quicker, it could create resentment,” said Steve Moretti.

Amy says she never had a rule like that, and they first met 17 years ago when he approached her while she was a concert master with the Florida Orchestra.

“I'm just this drummer what am I going to say” recalled Steve.

Amy remembers things a bit differently.

“We locked eyes at the beginning of that rehearsal and we haven't looked back since,” said Amy.

Timing is everything in their relationship.

Their family grew by two with the birth of their two sons Rocko and Matteo.

Add piano lessons in to this formula and it takes a lot of planning every day to conduct daily life.

“I land on Friday; he flies out Friday afternoon… it works out great to get the car. He's going to get the car home, we're fine, that's how this is kind of typical for us,” said Amy.

They complement each other in and out of the spotlight.