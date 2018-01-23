Mother, son found dead in Macon Co. ruled homicide

Investigators are now looking to find out who killed a Macon County woman and her son.

Monday’s autopsies at a GBI crime lab confirmed the deaths of 77-year-old Ruthe Bracknell and her son, 53-year-old Mark Abbott, were both homicides, according to GBI Agent Terry Howard.

The two were found dead last Friday at a home on Eerie Street in Oglethorpe where they both lived.

Howard would not discuss how the victims died or any other details about the case.

He says anybody with information on the case can call the GBI's Americus office at 229-931-2439.



© 2018 WMAZ-TV