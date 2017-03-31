(Photo: Wade, Jakie)

The VA 2K Rock and Roll is more than a bunch of bikers riding down the street. The purpose is to raise money for veterans who need a little assistance getting on their own two feet.

Gabrielle Dawkins talks to a veteran who was in and out of homeless for two decades and is now seeking help.

“I ran across a brother veteran and he says, ’Hey man, you need to get some help.’ and I was like 'Dude, I don’t know where to go,' and he said, “You need to go to the VA,’” said Moore.

Thessius Moore, an Army veteran who has military men in his family dating back to the Revolutionary War, says it was tough to transition into the civilian world.

“As I continued to travel, I couldn't turn the Army off and a lot of people couldn't deal with me, so I turned to drugs because that seemed to help, and that was the biggest lie, so for all of those years, I would be in and out of that type of life and it led to my homelessness,” said Moore.

Homeless since 1995, he says these were tough times.

“I'd find places to stay and I'd relapse. I'd have the mental issues that I have and I couldn't maintain the job that I have because of how I was,” said Moore.

Iron Heads, a motorcycle club, is hosting a VA 2K Walk and Roll to help veterans like Moore. Last year, this event raised $14,000 for the Domiciliary Care for Homeless Veterans program.

A program that was initially created to help disadvantaged veterans. It is a dormitory where veterans can get the help It has since integrated with the Mental Health Residential Rehabilitation and Treatment Programs and evolved to an active rehabilitation treatment program.

Event Organizer Terry Coleman says and they're expecting over 100 bikers to ride out.

“It's $25 per bike and $10 an additional rider, and it's all for a good cause, to honor the ones that have served for us and we need to serve them back,” said Coleman.

The event is May 13, 2017, and registration starts at 9:00 a.m. at Southern Pines Recreation Complex in Dublin, 575 Southern Pines Rd, and ends at the Carl Vinson VA Medical Center.

Coleman is asking for all participants to respond by May 6th, 2017.

As for Moore, he is appreciative for programs and events like this that help veterans. He says it's like an emotional weight lifted off of his shoulder.

“This is the first time in 11,000 days that I can breathe, “said Moore.

