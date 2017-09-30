Motorcyclists hit the road for Jay's Hope

People hopped on their motorcycles and hit the road for the Hawgs 4 Hope ride Saturday afternoon.
More than 200 motorcycles rolled out of the parking lot at the Harley Davidson in Macon; all to raise money for Jay's Hope Foundation.
The foundation is in place to raise money for children battling cancer and their families.
Grover Sassaman has been a Harley dealer for 70 years and says events like this make him thankful for his ability to still hit the open road.
“I’ve been fortunate to live as [long] as I have and be in good health. I still ride motorcycles, I'm 96,” said Sassaman.
He says he’s glad his dealership can help give back to a good cause.
Last year, the event raised more than $25,000 and they hope to surpass that this year.
© 2017 WMAZ-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs