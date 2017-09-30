Motorcyclists hit the road for Jay's Hope

People hopped on their motorcycles and hit the road for the Hawgs 4 Hope ride Saturday afternoon.

More than 200 motorcycles rolled out of the parking lot at the Harley Davidson in Macon; all to raise money for Jay's Hope Foundation.

The foundation is in place to raise money for children battling cancer and their families.

Grover Sassaman has been a Harley dealer for 70 years and says events like this make him thankful for his ability to still hit the open road.

“I’ve been fortunate to live as [long] as I have and be in good health. I still ride motorcycles, I'm 96,” said Sassaman.

He says he’s glad his dealership can help give back to a good cause.

Last year, the event raised more than $25,000 and they hope to surpass that this year.

