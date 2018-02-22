Mount de Sales student cruises into 1st place in national car design contest

There must be something in the water at Mount de Sales in Macon.

For the second year in row, a Cavalier has claimed the trophy for a major car design competition sponsored by General Motors.

Nicole Butler sat down with the student to talk about how he hopes this will jumpstart his road to success.

"I've been drawing cars ever since I was little," high school junior Tracey Owens says.

Owens says his love of cars came from his father.

"Yeah, we talk about cars almost every day," he says.

And he didn't have to go farther than the driveway to spark his passion.

"I got inspiration from the Cadillacs we own," Owens says.

Using his skills, he got to work designing a 2030 model for Cadillac in a car design competition.

"I tried to make it original from a modern-day Cadillac, but to make it futuristic. I put a lot of detail into it and time into it," Owens says.

He never thought he would zoom past the competition and take home the national title!

Owens hopes his concept becomes a reality.

"I'll feel like I made it at that point um when I was little I always wanted to create my own car," Owens says.

It's a dream come true, saying this is just the start, naming his model, "Empezar."

"'Empezar' is Spanish for 'the beginning,' because this is a new beginning for Cadillac," he explains.

Hopefully, it puts him in gear for the rest of his career.

As the winner of the competition, Owens will participate in a three-week pre college summer program at the College of Creative Studies.

Until then, Owens is working on a new car design, this time for Fiat Chrysler.

© 2018 WMAZ-TV