Movie starring Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson shooting in Macon

HOLLYWOOD, CA - FEBRUARY 26: Actor Dwayne Johnson onstage during the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) (Photo: Kevin Winter, 2017 Getty Images)

A movie starring Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson will be shooting in Macon this summer.

According to Macon-Bibb spokesperson Chris Floore, one of the locations that ‘Rampage’ will be filming at is the Middle Georgia Regional Airport.

The movie is an adaptation of a 1980s arcade game franchise about apes and monsters that destroy cities.

Johnson plays a primatologist who is called to save the day when mutated versions of animals are unleashed onto the world, according to a report on Screen Rant.

Floore says the county will receive $45,000 from the production company for usage of the airport.

The film is slated to be released in 2018 and stars Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Marley Shelton and Jake Lacy, according to IMDb.

