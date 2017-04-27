Movie starring Taraji P. Henson to film in Macon, cast members wanted

HOLLYWOOD, CA - FEBRUARY 26: Actor Taraji P. Henson attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images) (Photo: Christopher Polk, 2017 Getty Images)

Downtown Macon will be the backdrop for scenes in an upcoming movie ‘The Best of Enemies,’ and Catrett Casting is looking for extras.

It stars Academy Award nominated actress Taraji P. Henson, most well known as Cookie Lyons on the TV show ‘Empire.’

The casting company needs Caucasian and African-American men and women of all ages, and vintage vehicles of any make and model from between 1950-1970.

Shooting is scheduled to take place on May 20, and you will be paid.

The film focuses on a feud between two rivals that are divided over segregated schools in 1960's North Carolina.

Send an email with your name, age, height, weight, phone number and headshot to Submissions@CatrettCasting.com.

