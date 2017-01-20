Multi-vehicle accident temporarily blocks I-475 Northbound

Three vehicles were involved in a wreck on on I-475 Northbound Friday morning.

Sgt. Linda Howard with the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says Brian Ficker of Houston County, driving a Chevrolet Trailblazer, was attempting to exit onto Zebulon Road, when he overcorrected and struck a Chevrolet Malibu, driven by Glenn Whibby of Jackson.

Howard says, after the initial wreck, a Ford Explorer driven by Robert Brown of Juliette struck the Trailblazer while trying to avoid the Malibu.

Traffic was backed up for miles, as cars moved over to the shoulder lane to drive around the accident scene.

The wreck was cleared just before 11 AM and all lanes were reopened.

Two people were taken to the hospital, but Sgt. Howard says their injuries are not life-threatening.

