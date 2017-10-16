Multiple departments team up to put out hay bale fire in Bleckley Co.

Courtesy of the Bleckley County Fire Department

Fire departments from multiple Central Georgia counties and cities teamed up over the weekend to put out a massive hay bale fire.

Russell Davidson, the Bleckley County Fire Department public information officer, says it happened around 7:30 p.m. Saturday on Pea Ridge Road and crews battled the blaze until around midnight.

He said one of the residents was sitting outside their home when they heard a power line snap and then 750-800 bales of hay went up in flames.

Davidson says the bales belonged to a man with a lawn business and that the hay was going to be fed to cows during the winter. He noted the fire was ‘extremely uncommon.’

Fire crews from Allentown and Dudley, as well as departments from Laurens and Twiggs Counties responded.

