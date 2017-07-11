Multiple fatalities in wreck on I-16

Courtesy of Leon Jones

An accident on I-16 near exit 6, Ocmulgee East, has multiple fatalities.

That's according to Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones.

Officials are asking people to find a detour as crews work to process and clear the scene -- but the direction of the wreck is unclear at this time.

We are sending a reporter to the scene and will update this story as more information is available.

