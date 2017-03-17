Christopher Calmer (Photo: Davis, Claire, WMAZ)

Christopher Calmer, the man accused of killing one Monroe County deputy and wounding another, attempted suicide in jail Thursday, his lawyer told a judge.

13WMAZ's Justin McDuffie reports that Calmer appeared in court Friday morning with a large bandage covering the front of his neck. But lawyers didn't discuss any further details on the reported suicide attempt.

He was in court for a scheduled motions hearing on his upcoming murder trial.

Calmer's lawyer asked the judge to preserve any video or other records on the suicide attempt. He also told the judge it was inappropriate for Sheriff John Cary Bittick to communicate directly with the judge about his client's status.He said the sheriff should have contacted Calmer's defense team first.

Calmer sat with his head on the table during part of the hearing.

He is accused of fatally shooting deputy Michael Norris in 2014 and wounding deputy Jeff Wilson.

