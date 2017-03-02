Murder suspect Phillip Rozier told a magistrate judge Thursday that he's innocent.Rozier was charged Wednesday in the killing of 67-year-old Jimmy Lee Daniels.

At Thursday's first appearance at the Bibb County jail, magistrate Edgeley Myers ordered him held without bond.

Myers told Rozier the hearing wasn't to determine his guilt or innocence, but the suspect told her, "I'm not guilty."

He asked for a commitment hearing, where investigators will details the charges against him.

Myers set that hearing for March 16.

Daniels was found dead in a home where another man had been killed in 2015. A Crimestoppers tip helped find Rozier, 54, at a house on Carroll Street around 1:15 p.m. Wednesday.

