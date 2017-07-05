Murphy USA Gas Station robbed at gunpoint

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

Bibb County Sheriff deputies are investigating a commercial armed robbery that occurred on Thursday morning just before 12:30 a.m. at the Murphy USA Gas Station at 6040 Harrison Road in Macon.

According to a news release from the sheriff's office, a male suspect approached a store clerk while she was standing outside the store. The suspect pointed a handgun and demanded money from the store booth.

The report says the suspect took two cash drawers with money and fled on foot toward the nearby Walmart parking lot. No one was injured.

The suspect is described as a slender male, wearing all black clothing, white shoes, and a black and white bandana covering his face.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on the incident or the suspect should call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

