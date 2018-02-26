Musella consignment store sells prom dresses for low prices

A shop in Musella is helping young women ‘glow in gowns.’
Once Upon a Time Weddings transformed into a prom consignment shop Sunday afternoon filled with dresses of all colors and sizes. Shoes and accessories were up for grabs too.
Girls came in with a mission to find the perfect dress, all for a perfect price.
Shannon Archibald helps run the shop and says the dresses retail for hundreds of dollars, but that’s not how much people will pay – some of the dresses were only $75.
Next weekend, the store will be holding a wedding dress sale from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
It’s located at 807 Tharpe Rd. in Musella.
