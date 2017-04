The Museum of Arts and Sciences in Macon canceled its annual pet show Sunday due to a threat of inclement weather.

The 61st edition of the pet show was scheduled to take place from 2-4:30 p.m. at Coliseum Northside Hospital.

A statement from the museum says they don’t want pet owners to worry about getting wet and dogs that are fearful of thunderstorms.

