Museum of Aviation to host 32nd annual auction raffle

The Museum of Aviation is giving you a chance to win big bucks this Saturday.

President of the Museum of Aviation Foundation, Chrissy Miner, says this year's auctions feature over 300 items, 30 Middle Georgia restaurants, and a chance to win $5,000, $10,000, or $20,000. She says it's all thanks to community support.

"It took this community to come together and decide that they wanted to have this world class museum, and so there's been folks throughout the community that have supported this auction for over 32 years," she said.

The doors will open at 6:00 p.m. for this Saturday's auction. Admission for two people costs $100 and includes a chance to win the cash prizes.

