Museum of Aviation unveils newly restored Vietnam War fighter

F-100D Super Sabre on display in Hangar One

Fans of history will have something new to see in Warner Robins.

The Museum of Aviation unveiled a new plane in their collection on Wednesday.

The F-100D Super Sabre moved to its new home in Hangar One.

The Vietnam War era plane did see combat and was flown by a former commander at Robins Air Force Base, Major General Rick Goddard.

Portions of Hangar One will reopen Thursday so the public can get a good look at the new display.

Museum curator Mike Rowland said this plane is special because it actually saw combat.

“The Museum, we want to preserve combat veteran airplanes, airplanes that have gone and done the mission, and so it was just a wonderful opportunity to go and recover a combat veteran airplane and bring it back here to preserve for generations,” Rowland said.

Rowland told WMAZ the jet still needs some final touches, including its original markings.

He says Goddard will visit for an official ribbon cutting in the next few months.

This is the last plane that will go into Hangar One and it's all possible thanks to donations, according to Rowland.





“The generous donations both of time and of money from many people have made this and so many other things that we do here possible,” he said in front of the Sabre.

Hangar One is dedicated to Vietnam-era vehicles and aircraft.

