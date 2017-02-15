Music event aims to connect people with animal shelters

A benefit concert this Saturday in Warner Robins is aiming to connect people with their local animal shelter.

Adoption advocate Shane Smith is a Central Georgia native who travels the country helping government shelters run adoption events.

Smith is organizing a live music event this Saturday to help out 5 Central Georgia animal shelters. The participating organizations are Jones County Animal Control, Macon-Bibb Animal Welfare, Monroe County Animal Control, Friends of Perry Animal Shelter, and Warner Robins Animal Control. The directors of all these organizations will be at the event to recruit potential volunteers and talk about the needs at their shelter.

"Once you go in, if you've never been to an animal shelter, once you go in one, you can't never leave," says Smith while holding a 3-month-old puppy. "You know, they just want to go home, and so, that's what we do, we try to help them go home."

The animal shelter benefit is this Saturday from noon until 10 p.m. at the Georgia Bob's Barbecue located at 120 Howland Avenue in Warner Robins. That's off Highway 96.

There will be food and drink specials and live music all day.

