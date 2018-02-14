The first musical on Macon's music history will debut in March thanks to $12,000 from the Downtown Challenge fund.

The musical named "Macon Music Live: the Pioneers" will have shows on March 9, 10 and 11 in the upstairs area of the Tic Toc Room restaurant.

The musical features local musicians and actors as "Pioneers" of Macon music history, which include Lucile Hegamin, Charles Douglass, Little Richard, Hamp Swain, Otis Redding, James Brown, Phil and Alan Walden and the Allman Brothers.

The musical covers around 50 years of Macon music history in three acts.

The musical, written by Rock Candy Tours' co-owner, Jessica Walden, will take place at 7 p.m. on March 9 anf 10 and 2 p.m. on March 11.

The musical is produced by 1tth Hour co-owner Brad Evans and directed by Theatre Macon's Jim Crisp.

There will be limited seats and tickets are $20.

