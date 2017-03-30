MWA practices response to chlorine gas spill

(Photo: Wade, Jakie)

Vigilant Guard 2017 continued Thursday with an exercise at MWA's Amerson Water Treatment Plant.

The Georgia Army National Guard were assisted by first responders from Jones and Bibb Counties in practicing reaction to a chlorine spill.

"Chlorine is a toxic chemical that, if you inhale 1,000 parts per million, within seconds you can die," says director of water treatment Gary McCoy.

In the exercise, a truck carrying chlorine canisters accelerates too quickly, causing the tanks to spill. The driver and a Macon Water Authority worker, portrayed by members of the Georgia Army National Guard, inhale the gas and are killed.

Another plant worker notices the accident and begins to feel the effects of chlorine poisoning. That's when the response protocol begins.

"We're going to have the Fire Department as first responders, a HAZMAT unit must be on site, ambulances to help transport those who are injured," says Amy Rammo Kuhs. She's the emergency preparedness and response coordinator for the water sector of Georgia Department of Natural Resources, Environmental Protection Division.

The purpose of the drill is to train local and state officials with how to respond to a deadly situation like a chlorine leak.

"Accidents can happen, things can happen," says Rammo Kuhs. "So it's really important for us, for everybody, to practice such events and practice these things so that hopefully everybody will be able to learn something and better their response capabilities."

HAZMAT teams approach the scene and begin the cleanup. Emergency management brings in a helicopter to assess the spread of the Chlorine gas and alert neighboring communities.

Brigadier General Thomas Carden is the commander of the Georgia Army National Guard. He says the Vigilant Guard exercises will help protect Georgians.

"If we wait for the emergency to figure out who these first responders are and figure out where we need to go, then obviously that's going to extend our response time and that makes people less safe," he says.

Vigilant Guard 2017 is intended to replicate what could have happened in Georgia if the state had taken a direct hit from Hurricane Matthew.

