My Teacher is Tops: Barbra Hadden

This week Junior Journalist Briley Grady went to surprise this week's top teacher at West Laurens Middle School.

Barbra Hadden is a language arts teacher at West Laurens Middle School, but this surprise had her at a loss for words.

"To have someone tell you you're doing your job makes it worth it," said Hadden.

One of her students, Lucy Porrata, wrote 13WMAZ a page long letter about why her teacher is tops.

She says Mrs. Hadden is so much more than a teacher, she's like family.

"I think of her as a big sister. I look forward to going to her class every day," said Porrata.

Lucy isn't the only one who wrote in -- her mom did too.

She says Lucy is a special needs child and felt anxious about coming to school, but once she joined Mrs. Haddens class, she was instantly welcomed.

One student says she makes learning that much easier.

"I guess teaching the way she does, she really breaks it down to where we can understand it," said Zackary Myers.

Jalen King's favorite thing about Mrs. Hadden is that she's not all about the work, she likes to have fun too..

He says his favorite memory is Mrs. Hadden jujuing on the beat at a pep rally for sixth graders.

Not only does she have fun out at the pep rally, but she brings the fun back into the classroom.

"She always starts her class off with something fun. So it's not super boring," said Kylee Burdamy.

Mrs. Hadden says receiving this award was something she will never forget, but getting to teach Lucy is the real reward.

"She smiles at me and that's how you just know it makes it worth coming to work everyday," said Hadden.

If you want to nominate your teacher, just send in a one page, hand written letter to 1314 Gray Hwy.

