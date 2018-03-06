My Teacher is Tops: Cheryl Griggs

Junior Journalist Genesis Griffin surprised Cheryl Griggs Tuesday in front of her fifth-grade class at Stratford Academy in Macon.

Griggs was so surprised and the class was so excited their teacher won this week's award.

She’s been teaching for 17 years at Stratford and says her students are the reason she loves her job.

"[I love] taking care of these wonderful students," Griggs said.

She says teaching has always been a passion of hers.

That passion shows in her classroom, which is what led her student Banks Williamson to write in to us.

"She is very kind in her classes and I know she loves all of her students so much," Williamson said.

Williamson says she constantly makes her and the class laugh.

"She's the best teacher and I'm so glad I have her," said Williamson

Do you have a top teacher? We want to hear from you!

Send a one-page hand-written letter to:

My Teacher is Tops

1314 Gray Highway

Macon, GA 31211

Remember, neatness counts!

© 2018 WMAZ-TV