My Teacher is Tops: Jesse Fortson

The letter this week comes from Winn Hoot, a fourth grader at Byron Elementary.

Winn was the first one to submit a letter this year for My Teacher is Tops, and even wrote in last year.

On Tuesday, Junior Journalist Genesis Griffin stepped into a fourth grade social studies class to surprise none other than Mr. Jesse Fortson.

Fortson teaches fourth grade social studies at Byron Elementary, where he's been teaching for two years.

He was so surprised.

In Hoot's letter he says, "Mr. Fortson is very funny and rarely sits at his desk to do paperwork. He's always walking around the room to help us answer questions."

Hoot also says Mr.Fortson gives them candy and comes up with fun activities like crossword puzzles to help them learn.

