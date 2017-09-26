My Teacher is Tops: Lynn Grizzard

Our new Junior Journalists are on the job and Braylin Edwards headed to Jones County to surprise this week’s top teacher.

“NO WAY! I'm so excited! Are you sure you got the right teacher,” exclaimed Lynn Grizzard.

Grizzard teaches third grade at Dames Ferry Elementary and her student Cienna Caldwell wrote us a very colorful letter explaining why Grizzard is tops.

“She is very nice and takes time to make sure I understand the lesson. I love being in her class at Dames Ferry Elementary,” said Caldwell.

Do you think you have a top teacher? Send us a one-page, handwritten letter to:

1314 Gray Highway

Macon, Ga. 31211

Be sure to include your name, teacher’s name, and where you go to school. Remember neatness counts!

