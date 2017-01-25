My Teacher is Tops: Mary Beth Barnes

Barnes teaching at Hutchings College and Career Academy

This week's top teacher works at Hutchings College and Career Academy in Macon.

WMAZ junior journalist Jalisa Williams visited with students to see why they love the new teacher.

2016-2017 is Mary Beth Barnes' first year teaching. She came from a job in human resources.

“I interviewed lots of people that had really no skills and very few skills to work in the real world and so I'm just really happy that I get to take part in this,” Barnes said.

Now, she teaches hospitality, recreation and tourism at Hutchings College and Career Academy.

Barnes instructs a small class of Bibb County high schoolers and she says they're like a family.

“I don't know what they've gone through at home all the time, you just never really know as a teacher, but you can tell sometimes when they come here it's been something traumatic and so, I just like to be here to be able to encourage them and they encourage me in the same way,” said Barnes.

Student Sharnisa Johnson, who nominated Barnes, explains why she did it.

“She's so energetic and so loving, she opens her heart to everybody, she opens her home to everybody, her pockets and it's just like, she deserves it! It's who she is inside and you can't change who she is,” Johnson said.

Jason Smith helped write the letter too and says he loves Mrs. Barnes' positivity.

“She has such a great awesome attitude, she has a great spirit about herself, her spirit rubs off on your spirit,” Smith told WMAZ.





The students said they also enjoyed working in the school’s café as a part of their hospitality class. They said it gives them an opportunity to work hands-on while still learning.

If you want to nominate your favorite teacher send a well-written letter to:

My Teacher is Tops

1314 Gray Highway,

Macon, Georgia 31210

Remember, neatness counts!

