My Teacher is Tops: Natalie Dunn

It was a terrific Tuesday surprise at Lakeview Primary School in Milledgeville for first grade teacher Natalie Dunn.

It’s her first year teaching at Lakeview, but her eleventh year in education.

Student Addison Moseley sent in a beautifully scripted letter telling us why Dunn is a top teacher.

"Natalie Dunn is my teacher. Mrs. Dunn makes learning fun by making our lessons interesting," Moseley wrote.

Dunn says she sees her job as a blessing, and loves to see the lightbulbs go off in her students’ heads as they learn every day.

Do you have a top teacher?

Send us a one-page handwritten letter to:

My Teacher is Tops

1314 Gray Highway

Macon, Ga 31211

Remember, neatness counts!

