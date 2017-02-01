My Teacher is Tops: Shannon Davis

WMAZ Junior Journalist Alivia Blanton went to Forsyth to surprise a second grade teacher who's known for making learning fun.

Ms. Shannon Davis has been teaching at Hubbard Elementary for only two years, but she's already had a huge impact on her students.

"Ms. Davis is a great teacher and she gives us the ability to learn and to know what we need to know," said her student Heather Hulsey.

Hulsey nominated Ms. Davis because she makes learning the tough stuff -- like reading -- fun.

"You get to read with a friend, and you can help them out when they need help," Hulsey said.

This top teacher's big heart and positive attitude are obvious to her students.

"When she smiles, she always makes me smile," said student Jaden Abrams.

Ms. Davis says that's because she loves what she does.

"They're so lovable," Davis said. "They make teaching easy for me. They love to learn new things every day. They come in willing to learn."

For these students -- working hard is well worth it.

"If we are good, we get a candy or treat or something," said student Trayson Bellwin.

