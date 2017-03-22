My Teacher is Tops -- Sue Webb

Many teachers move to different schools during their career, but not this week’s top teacher…she's been teaching at Johnson County Elementary for the past 22 years.

Ziyah Lewis says her fourth grade teacher, Sue Webb, can even the most mundane subjects interesting.

“Even the hardest and boring stuff she can make into something fun and something you will want to listen,” wrote Lewis.

Webb says that’s how you keep students engaged -- sometimes with little chants like this one about angles.

‘Acute, acute, as cute as can be,’ said the students.

Kolby Roberts says Webb helped him with division when he was struggling.

“Well at first I didn't understand the standard we were doing and she just went over how to do it and I understand, but it was not a first thing definitely,” said Roberts.

Webb says a lot has changed over her 22 years at Johnson County Elementary.

“We went from using books to not using books, to the kids coming up with their own strategies of solving things…letting them do their own thinking instead of telling them how to think,” said Webb.

One of her keys to success is making her class her family too.

“I tell them that once they come into my classroom they are mine and I treat them like they’re mine,” said Webb.

If you want to nominate your teacher, just send a one-page handwritten letter to:

My Teacher is Tops

1314 Gray Highway

Macon, Ga 31211

Remember neatness counts!

