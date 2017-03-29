My Teacher is Tops: Suzanne McWhorter

Ms. McWhorter teaching one of her fifth grade classes

Encouragement, kindness, and a hands-on approach are reasons students at Bleckley County Elementary School like one of their teachers.

Suzanne McWhorter is a 5th grade teacher at Bleckley County Elementary School and this week’s top teacher!

She teaches social studies and science.

Harlie Sanders wrote her letter and said McWhorter is always encouraging.

“She always tells you to try your best,” Sanders letter said.

McWhorter's kindness is another reason Harlie says she wrote the letter.

“She's sweet and she helps kids when they don't understand,” Sanders said.

Another 5th grader, Kade Arnold, agrees.

“She's just sweet-hearted, very kind to us,” Arnold said.

McKenzie Hattaway says she likes McWhorter's hands-on approach to teaching.

“A lot of the other teachers in the school are really strict, Ms. McWhorter's not that strict. She always does activities with us, she dressed up, and we always do experiments, and if somebody doesn't get something she explains it in a different way,” Hattaway said.

McWhorter told WMAZ being hands-on is just part of her job.

“If we don't engage them then they're not going to learn and so I try to get things that I know fifth graders would love to come into the classroom like dressing up like Rosie the Riveter or science experiments so we can see what's going on in real life,” McWhorter said.

Now if you want to nominate your teacher just send in a one-page handwritten letter to:

13 WMAZ

1314 Gray Highway

Macon, GA

Remember, neatness counts!

© 2017 WMAZ-TV