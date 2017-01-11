My Teacher is Tops: Jessica McDade

Mrs. McDade teaches her third grade class (Photo: WMAZ)

This week our junior journalist went to Gray Elementary School to honor a third grade teacher.

But, this week's teacher isn't just tops -- she's also an Army veteran.

Jessica McDade teaches the third grade at Gray Elementary School.

One of her students -- Jonathan Freeman -- wrote us a letter saying she was a great teacher.

“She helps us when we have trouble with our work, she makes math fun for all of us, even if you don't like it,” Freeman read from his letter.

McDade says she uses group activities, physical tools, and hands-on learning to make school fun for her students.

She also comes to teach with 20 years of military experience.

“Yes, you have to be very organized and you have to be able to motivate, in the Army you have to motivate the soldiers to do what you want them to do and here you have to motivate the kids to want to learn. So both things you're motivating people to do things and be successful,” McDade said.

McDade was in the Army for 20 years. Her students appreciate her teaching and her service.

“She's the best teacher ever and I will miss her when I go to fourth grade and thank you for serving our country,” explained one of her students JaeAnna Lucas.

And for one of her students, she has set an example.

“It makes me think about I want to go to the Army and I want to serve our country, cause if she did it I want to do it so I can impress her,” said another student, Dalton Lowe.

McDade has been a teacher for six years.

If you would like to nominate your teacher send a one-page handwritten letter to:

1314 Gray Highway

Macon, Ga 31211

Remember, neatness counts!

(© 2017 WMAZ)