Mystery tree sports pink blooms in Jones County

Pretty soon, pink cherry blossom trees will bloom throughout Central Georgia.

There's a tree in Jones county that has pink tones but it resembles more of a popular candy.

Cornelia McLendon loves flowers. In fact, she took us out to her flower shed where many of her plants are in for the winter.

"The one in the back is 35 years old -- it's a white Bird of Paradise," she explained.

But there is a specimen that's showing off right now that takes center stage in the front yard.

"Everybody stops and looks at it on the road," Cornelia bragged.

It's a tree that sports multicolored flowers flanked by deep pink ones.

"I have no idea when these first appeared in here first, but you see that started out to be in solid white," Cornelia said while holding a branch. "I have looked in encyclopedias, I went to a place in Atlanta and looked, and I still couldn't find it, so I don't know if it's a cross between a cherry tree and something to that effect, but where did the red come in?"

And the timing turned out to be a treat, too -- Cornelia just turned 87.

"This tree bloomed on my birthday. I was shocked to death because it's really early," she said.

Cornelia figures the tree is about 20 years old, but through the years, the timber has seen its share of trials. There is a reason the trunk is crooked.

"Then two big 18 wheelers hit it," she exclaimed.

The limbs have stamina, and every spring, put on quite a show.

Cornelia says she picked up what was then a bush at a flower shop in Macon that was going out of business.

She says she's planted two more of the mystery trees in her yard and the blooms stick around for about a week.

