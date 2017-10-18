Name released of man killed in I-16 Twiggs wreck, case being investigated as hit and run

The scene of a fatal wreck Wednesday morning on Interstate 16 in Twiggs County.

The identity of a man killed in a traffic accident Wednesday morning on Interstate 16 in Twiggs County has been released.

He is Archie March, 57, of Homestead, Fla., according to GSP Sgt. Lee Weaver.

The case is being investigated as a hit and run, according to Weaver.

The wreck occurred at about 5:30 a.m. on I-16 westbound between mile markers 11 and 12. The wreck involved two tractor trailers and a car, according to the GSP.

Cpl. Darrell Thigpen with the GSP says they're looking for the driver of a white tractor trailer that was carrying a van. That driver may have been involved in the wreck.

Witnesses say the male driver was wearing blue jeans, brown boots, and a blue T-shirt. He was about 55 years old, 5'8" and between 165 and 190 pounds, Thigpen said.

"He hung around for a little bit," but was gone when GSP arrived, Thigpen said.

