Names released of infant, woman and man found dead in Byromville

An infant and a woman were found shot to death at their Byromville home around 4 a.m. Thursday, according to Deputy Coroner Ricky Hudson.

Hudson says the child was 17-month-old Jashun Ingram and the woman was Priscilla Adams.

Hudson says he believes Adams was the grandmother of Ingram.

He says another woman who is a teenager was taken to Navicent Health in Macon in critical condition with multiple gunshot wounds.

The GBI is working the case.

Special Agent in Charge J.T. Ricketson says they are working closely with the Dooly County Sheriff's Office to search the scene on Hill Street and begin canvassing the neighborhood.

Ricketson says the Dooly County Sheriffs Office sent out their K-9 unit in the direction they were told the shooter ran.

The dogs found the body of Willie Merrell in the backyard of the home across the street from the crime scene. A cause of death has not been revealed for Merrell.

There is no information on a suspect at this time.

