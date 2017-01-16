Naomi King visits Macon, speaks to youth

On Monday, people across the country celebrated Martin Luther King Day, and a small part of his legacy visited Macon.

85-year-old Naomi King is the sister-in-law of the famous Civil Rights leader.

"Dreams can turn the world upside down," says King.

In her old age, she still speaks to kids, encouraging them to believe in themselves.

"Be the best that you can be and find purpose in life," says King.

Monday afternoon, King spoke to members of the Adopt-A-Role Model club in Macon. They discussed building self-esteem, getting an education, and staying out of trouble. King's colleague, Dr. Babs Onabanjo, reinforced King's message.

"We have to pass the baton to the young folks so they can pick it up and run with it," says Onabanjo.

And on Monday, the young folks listened. 20-year-old Derek Demps says words can't describe what it was like to hear Mrs. King speak, but there was one message he will remember.

"Everybody has a dream, and if you don't believe in your dream, you can't do anything with it, but if you believe in it, you can probably accomplish it and achieve it," says Demps.

King also passed out autographed copies of her book, Two Brothers Who Dared to Dream.

(© 2017 WMAZ)