NASA scientist brings space education down to Earth

Dr. Lester Morales is the Education Specialist at the Kennedy Space Center, and is in charge of combining his love for education and space together and creating a workshop for teachers in Georgia.

"When kids think NASA, they think only space, astronauts and rockets, but that's not the case," said Morales.

On Saturday, Dr. Morales spent his time at the Museum of Aviation teaching Georgia educators how to incorporate satellite imagery, telescopes, and NASA websites exclusive to teachers in their everyday lesson plans.

Teachers worked hands on in groups, to practice activities they could bring back to their classroom.

Morales says this is important because their students could be our future scientists.

"Using NASA technology to help us understand it and learn it, and follow through and maybe, just maybe, some of those students will become our future engineers, develop our new technologies, new spacecrafts."

Morales holds about one or two workshops every year at the Museum of Aviation, and says he hopes to come back in the summer.

© 2018 WMAZ-TV