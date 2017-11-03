National Sandwich Day: Where are the deals?!

Sandwich (Photo: (Photo: Photo courtesy of Jennifer/flickr/USA Today))

Friday is National Sandwich Day and WMAZ has you covered.

In honor of National Sandwich Day, many local and chain sandwich shops and restaurants will have deals and specials that revolve around their sandwich options.

Locally:

Joe D’s on Ingleside – Buy a brisket sandwich off the special board and get a free m&m cookie!

– Buy a brisket sandwich off the special board and get a free m&m cookie! Sid's Sandwich Shop – Single-serving chicken salad sandwich for $2.00 for all customers who mention the special

There are also many chain restaurants in central Georgia with special offers:

Arby’s – Join their email list to get a free roast beef classic with drink purchase

Arby's (Photo: SAUL LOEB, This content is subject to copyright.)

Don't miss out on #NationalSandwichDay! Be one of the first 50 to order any size Hook & Ladder this Friday and receive a pin & special offer pic.twitter.com/2sLHmlUEOF — Firehouse Subs (@FirehouseSubs) November 2, 2017

Jersey Mike's Subs – Email club members and social media fans (Facebook, Twitter and Instagram) get $2 off any regular sub with a coupon Friday and Saturday at participating restaurants. Also the company has proclaimed November as National Sub Month and has a social media contest with a chance to win prizes from gift cards to shirts.

We’re turning National Sandwich Day into National Sandwich Month! Check back here Monday – Thursday all month long to see what prizes you can win. Today’s day one, so head over to the next post to see what today’s question is. See Rules/Details: https://t.co/ZaJbQGQzhYpic.twitter.com/fHzpLp6Wi9

— Jersey Mike's Subs (@jerseymikes) November 1, 2017

Quizno’s – Get $2 off when you join the Q club

– Get $2 off when you join the Q club McAlister's Deli‏ – Get the classic McAlister’s Club sandwich for $4 on Friday at participating locations. The chain's fan favorite is stacked 13 layers high of smoked turkey and Black Forest Ham with bacon, sharp cheddar and Swiss cheese, lettuce and tomatoes.

– Get the classic McAlister’s Club sandwich for $4 on Friday at participating locations. The chain's fan favorite is stacked 13 layers high of smoked turkey and Black Forest Ham with bacon, sharp cheddar and Swiss cheese, lettuce and tomatoes. McDonald's – Buy one large sandwich, get one free at participating locations Friday. To get this deal, you need to have the McDonald’s mobile app.

– Buy one large sandwich, get one free at participating locations Friday. To get this deal, you need to have the McDonald’s mobile app. Schlotzky’s -Download the Lotz4Me app for a free small original

-Download the Lotz4Me app for a free small original Subway – Buy a sandwich and a drink, get a free sandwich on November 3 (For every BOGO deal redeemed, Subway will donate a meal to the hunger relief organization Feeding America.)

© 2017 WMAZ-TV